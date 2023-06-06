Bournemouth: Person taken to hospital after reports of gas blast
- Published
A person has been taken to hospital after a suspected gas explosion at their house.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said crews were called to the "gas related incident" on Gunville Crescent in Bournemouth shortly after 09:50 BST.
Gas network company SGN said: "The homeowner, who was in the house at the time, has been taken to hospital - our thoughts are with them."
Residents posting on social media have reported hearing a "big boom".
Resident Wayne Adlem, 34, was on a walk with his baby daughter in her buggy when he heard the explosion.
He waited near the home to direct fire crews as they arrived.
Mr Adlem said the internal walls, in what appeared to be a ground floor flat, "had been blown out" in the blast.
Roads leading to the area have been closed by police and the air ambulance has also landed nearby.
Katie Lobban, spokesperson for SGN said: "It's too early to speculate as to what has happened, and we are working closely with the authorities to help discover the cause.
"Our engineers are carrying out essential checks to make the situation safe for the local community."
