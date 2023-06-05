Bournemouth beach deaths: Police say they are keeping 'open mind'
Police are keeping an "open mind" about the circumstances that led to the deaths of a girl and boy pulled from the sea off Bournemouth.
Joe Abbess, 17, from Southampton, and 12-year-old Sunnah Khan from Buckinghamshire both died in hospital after the incident on Wednesday.
Dorset Police said it was considering causes including the impact of weather conditions and the state of the water.
The force has dismissed speculation the pair had jumped from the pier.
The incident involved 10 swimmers on a day when the beach was packed during half-term.
The Dorset Belle sightseeing boat was impounded by Dorset Police in the immediate aftermath, but the force said this was "just one of several lines of inquiry."
Det Chf Sup Neil Corrigan said: "We are working with experts from partner agencies to understand all of the factors and this will take time to establish.
"We continue to support the families of Joe and Sunnah and they are being kept updated by specially trained family liaison officers about our investigation."
The force said none of the swimmers was involved in any collision or contact with any vessel in the water.
It has appealed for witnesses and urged people to send it any photographic footage.
A man in his 40s, who was "on the water" at the time, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He has since been released while inquiries continue.
The force said an inquest into both of the deaths is anticipated to be opened later subject to confirmation by the coroner.
