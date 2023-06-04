Bournemouth murder arrest after woman found dead
A murder inquiry has been launched after a woman in her 80s was found dead.
Police received a concern for welfare call at 19:00 BST on Saturday to an address off Wick Lane near Southbourne.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Dorset Police said.
A man, also in his 80s, who was known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to hospital for treatment.
A spokesperson for the force said the woman's family had been informed and officers were providing support.
Det Insp Mark Jenkins said there would be an increased police presence in the area "over the coming days".
He urged anyone with information to come forward or approach officers in the area.
