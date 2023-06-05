Bournemouth taxi driver jailed for sex assault on teenager
- Published
A taxi driver has been jailed for sexually assaulting a teenager who he picked up in his car.
Mahdi Ferhane, 38, picked up the 17-year-old victim in Bournemouth in the early hours of 29 May 2022.
Police said he took her to an address in the town centre where he assaulted her before taking her home.
Appearing at Bournemouth Crown Court, Ferhane was sentenced to 28 months in prison and placed on the sex offenders register for a period of 10 years.
He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.
Det Con Jethro Marles of Bournemouth CID said: "Mahdi Ferhane took advantage of his position as a taxi driver to exploit the victim while she was alone and intoxicated.
"She has shown immense courage to come forward and support our investigation as well the court proceedings that followed."
