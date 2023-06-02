Dorset Police officers shared WhatsApp racist messages
Police officers who shared derogatory messages and bullied colleagues have been found guilty of gross misconduct.
Two serving officers and a former officer at Dorset Police shared the racist, sexist and homophobic messages on a WhatsApp group in 2020.
Two other serving officers admitted a lesser charge of misconduct and will be sanctioned at a later date.
Dorset Police apologised, saying the public had been let down by the officers' behaviour.
A public misconduct hearing was told allegations of bullying and discriminatory behaviour were made in July and August 2022 about officers who were serving with the Force Support Group in Bournemouth.
Following the hearing at Dorset Police headquarters at Winfrith, the panel said PC Mark Jordan-Gill, Insp Nicholas Mantle and former officer Paul Perdrisat had breached the standards of professional behaviour.
The force said serving officers PC Michael Lowther and PC Matthew Young, who had admitted misconduct, had also breached the standards of professional behaviour. PC Lowther was handed a written warning and PC Young was issued with a final written warning.
Deputy Chief Constable Sam de Reya, the force's lead officer for professional standards, said: "The public quite rightly expect the highest standards of behaviour from serving police officers and staff as this is a core component of maintaining the trust of our communities.
"I am sorry that the behaviour of these officers let you down."
