Bournemouth beach death victims were not hit by vessel - police
A 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy who died after being pulled from the sea off Bournemouth beach had "no physical contact" with a vessel on the water, police said.
Dorset Police said it was still "investigating the circumstances that caused a number of swimmers to get into difficulty".
A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.
Eight other people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Emergency services were called to Bournemouth beach at 16:32 BST on Wednesday.
Dorset Police said it was working with partner agencies to understand what "caused the tragedy".
"However, early investigation indicates that there was no physical contact between a vessel and any swimmers at the time of the incident," the force said in a statement released on Thursday.
The police confirmed that the man arrested was "on the water" at the time of the incident.
The 17-year-old boy and the 12-year-old girl sustained critical injuries and died in hospital later.
Some eyewitnesses told the BBC lifeguards began to tell people to clear the beach on Wednesday afternoon, saying there had been a major incident.
A section of the beach and the nearby Pier Approach were cleared and a cordon was put in place.
Emergency services including the air ambulance, the police, fire brigades and South Western Ambulance Service were all called to the scene.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency are also involved in the investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident.
The coastguard has conducted a search to make sure there are no other people missing and said it is "satisfied there are not".
Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward and has said further information will be released "as the investigation progresses".
Det Ch Supt Neil Corrigan also asked people not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident.
