Bournemouth beach: Emergency services attend major incident
- Published
Emergency services are dealing with a major incident at Bournemouth beach.
Dorset Police said it was called to the scene near Bournemouth Pier by South Western Ambulance Service just after 16:30 BST.
The beach has been cleared along with nearby Pier Approach and the area has been cordoned off, a spokesman said.
HM Coastguard, the RNLI, and Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service crews were also called, along with an air ambulance.
