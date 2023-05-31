Bournemouth beach: Two people pulled from the sea
Two people have been pulled from the sea by the coastguard after getting into difficulty off Bournemouth beach.
They have both been passed to the care of the ambulance service, HM Coastguard said.
It added it searched to make sure there were no other people missing and was "satisfied there are not".
Emergency services, including a coastguard helicopter, were called to the scene near Bournemouth Pier at just after 16:30 BST.
South West Ambulance Service, two air ambulances, Poole and Southbourne coastguard rescue teams, Mudeford RNLI lifeboat, Dorset Police were all sent in support.
The beach was cleared along with nearby Pier Approach and the area was cordoned off, a police spokesman said.
