Dorset's Farmer Palmer's welcomes rare lambs after ewe jumps pen
- Published
Two rare-breed lambs have been born at a petting farm after a ewe jumped into a ram enclosure.
Farmer Palmer's in Poole, Dorset, discovered the "happy surprise" after one of the Shetland ewes got into the Valais ram enclosure.
Director Sandra Palmer-Snellin explained the breeds do not typically mix and were not in a breeding programme.
She added the farm staff were very excited to now have "Shalais" sheep.
Farmer Palmer's used to be a working dairy farm but 25 years ago the family decided to change and become a petting zoo attraction.
The farm runs breeding programmes each year but the Shalais lambs were an unscheduled arrival.
Mrs Palmer-Snellin explained: "We've got a number of different types of sheep and goats.
"The Valais are quite impressive sheep, with black faces and a lovely thick fleece.
"The Shetland sheep are kept in a separate pen but one of the females must have been full of the joys of spring and quite determined."
The ewe, which does not have a name, jumped the fence and because she is smaller than the Valais ram - named Hank - who fathered the lambs, she was not spotted by staff straight away.
Mrs Palmer-Snefflin continued: "You only need a couple of hours for the deed to be done, so we only realised when a couple of weeks ago she gave birth to the cutest little lambs.
"They're so sweet, they look a bit like calves because of the breed mix.
She added: "We didn't have any plans to put the parents together but nature found it's own way and we've been very pleasantly surprised by how lovely the lambs are. The ewe is a very proud mummy."
The farm is now holding a competition to name the new arrivals and their mother.
