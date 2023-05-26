Man charged with Bournemouth beach rape of 15-year-old
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been charged with raping a schoolgirl in the sea at a popular beach.
The alleged attack was reported at Bournemouth beach, near the Oceanarium, at 16:00 BST on 18 July 2021.
Gabriel Marinoaica, of Darlaston, Walsall, in the West Midlands, has been issued with a postal requisition for an offence of rape and four counts of sexual assault.
He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on 16 June.
Det Insp Mark Jenkins said: "We ensure victims are fully supported throughout the investigation [and] have kept the victim and their family closely informed throughout and will continue this support through the court processes.
"It is vital that the judicial process is allowed to follow its course and I would like to remind the public that there should be no commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these proceedings."