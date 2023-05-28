Bereaved mum hides painted pebbles to 'bring joy' to town
Dozens of stones painted by a bereaved mum are being hidden around a seaside town for children to find.
Dani, from Swanage, started painting pebbles after her four-year-old daughter Darcy died following a car crash in 2018.
The 35-year-old, who suffered a spinal cord injury in the crash, said giving the pebbles a minion makeover "really helped me find myself again".
Finders are asked to re-hide their character for others to discover.
Dani has also set up a Facebook group for hunters to post photos of their dungaree-wearing rock finds.
The former children's entertainer said: "It's just something I can do with my time to bring happiness - it gives me a purpose.
"It's a way I can still make people smile."
"Minions are just something that really catch your eye and they just make you chuckle and laugh.
"I sit here quietly and content - and then all of a sudden I've got an army of minions in front of me."
"Darcy would have loved it so much.
"She would have had me out hunting day and night running all over the place. This drives me to do more.
"I don't think she would have been the most excited about finding it - but for hiding it she would have had a plan," she said.
A batch of 10 painted pebbles take around four hours for Dani to complete.
They are then planted around the town by friends for others to find.
Dani, who first started hiding the rocks in the town last summer, said she hoped "children find happiness looking for them".
"I created one for Darcy to put on her headstone - that's always there.... that's a minion not to be taken and re-hidden."
Around 80 of the painted stones are currently waiting to be found.
Dani is aiming to have more than 100 pebbles hidden around the seaside town by mid August.
