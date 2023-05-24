Dorset: Warning over wildfire risk ahead of bank holiday
A fire service has warned of an increased risk of wildfire after warm and dry conditions were forecast for the bank holiday weekend.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) issued an amber alert for Dorset that it said would remain in place until at least 27 May.
The service urged people not to use disposable barbecues, to avoid campfires and to have picnics instead.
Temperatures in the county are expected to reach 22C (71F) in the coming days.
Graham Kewley, group manager at DWFRS, said the dry weather significantly increased the risk of wildfire.
He warned that disposable barbecues left behind while still hot and campfires not extinguished properly were common causes of fires in the open.
Residents have been asked to extinguish cigarettes properly and not to throw them on the ground or out of car windows.
Landowners and land managers have also been advised to be prepared for fires where possible and ensure that fire breaks are cut and well maintained, with any cut grasses and vegetation removed from the site.
Andy Elliott, DWFRS's wildfire tactical adviser, said dealing with wildfires was "incredibly resource-intensive" and could take days or even weeks to bring under control.
"This means they are also costly, and yet they can be prevented if the people enjoying our heaths and woodlands heed the warnings and take care," he added.
Several areas of Dorset, including Puddletown Forest, Studland Heat and Wareham Forest, were damaged by fire in the past few years.
Last year, DWFRS said wildfires had increased by 429%.
