Man admits dangerous driving over Bournemouth mum and pram crash
- Published
A man who crashed into a mother pushing a pram, causing her life-threatening injuries, has admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Dale Clark's Toyota Rav4 struck Rebecca Sharp while she was walking near Redhill Park, Bournemouth, on 11 April.
She was able to push her baby to safety but she remains unconscious in hospital in a critical condition.
Clark also admitted failing to stop after an accident but denied drink driving and drug driving.
Judge William Mousley KC, at Bournemouth Crown Court, adjourned the case for sentencing, saying the drink and drug driving charges had to be tried in a magistrates' court.
Prosecutor Andrew Houston said, since the crash, Mrs Sharp had "opened her eyes and moved her lips" but was "not responding".
Clark, from New Milton, Hampshire, was remanded in custody until his next hearing on 20 June and disqualified from driving.