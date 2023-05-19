Weymouth Harbour: 17th century El Galeón replica ship arrives
A spectacular full-size replica of a 17th Century Spanish ship has docked in a quiet harbour.
El Galeón, which arrived in Weymouth on Thursday, is a copy of the types of Spanish galleons used between the 16th and 18th centuries.
Event company, Vela Cuadra Producciones, says the ships sailed on maritime expeditions trading between Spain, America and the Philippines.
The replica will be in Weymouth Harbour for a weekend of family events.
Inside the re-creation, visitors will find a floating museum documenting the galleons' history of exporting fruits, salt and cargo.
The ship will be open from 10:00 BST until 20:00 for walking tours accompanied by sailors who live on board.
In a statement on social media, Dorset Council said: "This amazing tall ship is docked and ready for visitors. Bring your sea legs and climb aboard, land lubbers."
The arrival attracted crowds to the harbour on Thursday afternoon as people shared their photos on social media.
