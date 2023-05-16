Dorset Police hires over 170 officers to meet target
Over 170 new police officers have joined the force in Dorset.
The officers have been hired by Dorset Police as part of the government's drive to recruit 20,000 officers across England and Wales by March.
The force said the enrolment over the last three years had been the "biggest recruitment drive in the force's history."
It said the figure of 174 new police officers was eight above the allocation set by the government.
The new headcount takes the force up 1,441 officers.
Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner David Sidwick said: "These new recruits will mean there are more officers serving the people and communities of Dorset and adding extra strength and depth to the service.
"I have been very clear that it is visibility in our communities that the people of Dorset want to see and it is these additional officers that will ensure that it is achieved."
Dorset Police said plans were already in place to recruit a further 155 officers by the end of March 2024.
