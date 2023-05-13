Bournemouth murder arrest after woman found dead
A murder inquiry has been launched after a woman was found dead and a man was seriously injured.
Police were called at 12:19 BST on Friday to an address in Rosemount Road in Bournemouth.
The 34-year-old local woman was found dead at the scene, Dorset Police said.
A 31-year-old man, who was known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of murder and subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.
Det Insp Mark Jenkins said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman at this extremely difficult time.
"There will be an increased police presence in the area while enquiries continue and I would urge anyone with any information or concerns to please speak to officers."
