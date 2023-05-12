Explosives used to steal Wareham church's historic treasures
Thousands of pounds worth of silver artefacts including an Elizabethan chalice were stolen in a burglary at a parish church, a rector has said.
Lady St Mary Church in Wareham, Dorset, was raided on the night of 14 April, police said.
Team rector Simon Everett said the culprits apparently used explosives to open the safe which contained chalices, plates and other items.
He said few people were aware the church was holding the treasures.
The Elizabethan chalice is over 400 years old.
Canon Everett said: "These are historic pieces... Some of them we don't get out at all.
"How people knew they were there, whether they just took pot luck, we really don't know. It is quite mysterious.
"I'm not sure they knew where to go in the church because all the locked doors had been forced open until eventually they found the safe and then blew it open."
Canon Everett said 26 items were taken, all of which were solid silver.
He said he feared the treasures might be melted down or sold abroad.
Dorset Police said the raid was not currently being linked to church break-ins elsewhere in England in April.
PC Ryan Dunkerley said: "I would like to speak to anyone who comes across silverware being offered for sale locally or online in suspicious circumstances."
