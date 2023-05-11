Poole Museum: Iron Age logboat moved ahead of revamp
An Iron Age logboat is among a number of large artefacts being moved from a museum ahead of a major refurbishment.
Poole Museum in Dorset is undergoing a multimillion-pound revamp to turn it into a "world-class cultural centre".
The Poole logboat - one of the largest surviving prehistoric water craft in the UK - was previously displayed in a glass case at the museum's entrance.
Project manager Alison Smith said watching the precious exhibits being removed was "nerve-wracking".
She said: "We are moving all of our large, heavy, strange-shaped objects and putting them in safe storage until we reopen.
"We have got some very delicate objects being moved. Watching [the logboat] leave the building is quite hair-raising."
The museum closed at the end of 2022 and the revamp is expected to take two years to complete.
