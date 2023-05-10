Man rescued from Poole Harbour owes life to passers-by, RNLI says
Two dog walkers saved a man's life after hearing his cries for help from a harbour and raising the alarm, the RNLI has said.
A lifeboat crew was called at 22:50 BST on Tuesday in Hamworthy, Dorset.
The man was found clinging to a breakwater, a structure which shelters part of Lake Yard from waves.
The casualty, who was extremely cold after spending about 45 minutes in the water, was given oxygen and taken to hospital, the RNLI said.
Lifeboat helm Alex Evans said: "The casualty was extremely lucky tonight, that the people passing heard his cries and alerted the coastguard. They saved his life."
The RNLI said the man was too cold to explain how he came to be in the water.
It said the service was initially told the casualty was clinging to a kayak but no boat was found by the lifeboat crew.
