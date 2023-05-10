Poole Seafood Festival axed after becoming 'unviable'
An annual food festival has been scrapped after becoming unviable, organisers have said.
The Poole Seafood Festival had been due to take place between 2 and 4 June on the Dorset town's quay.
The event was launched in 2021 and its dozens of stalls had attracted thousands of visitors.
Organiser Ben Dyas said: "We have invested a lot of time and money in this event and we are saddened that it is not possible to continue."
He added: "After much consideration it has become clear that it is not possible to deliver a viable festival under present conditions, so sadly we will not be taking up the option to run the event for the third year of the tender.
"For the last two years, we have hosted Dorset's only free seafood festival on Poole Quay.
"Despite enormous challenges as we came out of Covid, we still managed to put on a great day out with food, drink and music."
