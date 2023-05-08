People rescued after boat catches fire in Poole Harbour

the boat on fire in the waterWareham Fire Station
The emergency services were called on Sunday evening

Two children and an adult were found "cold and very shaken" as they were rescued following a boat fire.

It happened in Poole Harbour in Dorset at about 18:10 BST on Sunday.

The three people who had been reported to be onboard the boat were found in Arne by emergency services.

They were rescued by Poole Lifeboat and taken to the lifeboat station. The coastguard, the RNLI and the fire services were all called to the scene. Further details are yet to be revealed.

RNLI Poole Lifeboats
Three people were reported to be onboard the boat
RNLI Poole Lifeboats
Firefighters attended the scene
RNLI Poole Lifeboats
Poole Lifeboat rescued three people following the fire

