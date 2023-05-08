People rescued after boat catches fire in Poole Harbour
- Published
Two children and an adult were found "cold and very shaken" as they were rescued following a boat fire.
It happened in Poole Harbour in Dorset at about 18:10 BST on Sunday.
The three people who had been reported to be onboard the boat were found in Arne by emergency services.
They were rescued by Poole Lifeboat and taken to the lifeboat station. The coastguard, the RNLI and the fire services were all called to the scene. Further details are yet to be revealed.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.