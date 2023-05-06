Large fire breaks out at Dorset industrial site

Crews battling the siteDORCHESTER FIRE STATION

An industrial site has been severely damaged in a large fire.

Firefighters from Dorchester, Bridport, Weymouth and Poole were called to a site in Copyhold Lane, Winterbourne Abbas at 01:39 BST on Saturday.

The blaze affected two commercial buildings and photos suggested at least one of the buildings was destroyed.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was as yet "unable to establish a cause due to the amount of damage at the scene".

