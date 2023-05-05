Police charge man in Bournemouth kidnap investigation

A group of men were seen carrying a man to a car on South Kinson Drive in Bournemouth

A man has been charged with kidnapping after another man was seen being carried to a car and taken away.

Dorset Police said they charged a 19-year-old man from the Greater Manchester area following the incident at about 9:25 BST on 28 April in South Kinson Drive in Bournemouth.

He appears at Poole Magistrates' Court later. A man and four women were also arrested as part of the investigation.

Police have spoken to the victim and confirmed he is now safe.

Officers were following up a report of a group of men "seen leaving a property while carrying another man, who was put into a car before being driven away".

Three women, aged 32, 38, and 44, and a 40-year-old man, all from Bournemouth, along with a 21-year-old woman from the Wareham area, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap.

They have have been released on police bail.

The 19-year-old is also charged with failing to comply with a section 49 notice to disclose a code allowing access to electronic data, possession of a controlled Class B drug, and two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug.

