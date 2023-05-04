Matchams Stadium racetrack homes plan turned down
- Published
Plans for hundreds of homes for older people at the site of a car racing track have been unanimously thrown out by councillors.
Developers wanted to build a 390-bed care village at the Matchams Stadium site at St Leonards in Dorset.
But there were concerns about the location, which is close to protected heathland sites and a short distance from the New Forest national park.
Extra traffic on Matchams Lane was also seen as a potential issue.
The plans included a wellbeing centre with a pool, a gym and treatment rooms, along with a restaurant, meeting rooms and a mix of apartments, cottages and bungalows.
Part of the 52-hectare site, near Ringwood, would have been devoted to a nature conservation area.
Swanage councillor Bill Trite said: "I recognise the need... but this is quite the wrong place for it."
He said there would be an "adverse effect" on the heathland, green belt, species, habitats, and the New Forest dark skies policy, as well as a "lack of affordable housing".
Lytchett Matravers councillor Alex Brenton said she was worried about the practicalities of leaving the site in an emergency because of a heath fire.
"To evacuate such a scattered development could be quite problematical," she said.
Wimborne councillor Shane Bartlett feared having so many elderly people in such a relatively isolated area might place a burden on local care services.
Dorset Wildlife Trust, Amphibian and Reptile Conservation, and the RSPB also objected to the plans.
Several residents wrote to Dorset Council to say it would be a better neighbour than the existing race track, though councillors were told these could not be taken into consideration because, in planning, what was there now was immaterial.
Others were worried about the loss of the racetrack.
Jane Trimm, a supporter of the races, told the meeting of the strong sense of community among those who came to take part or watch, and said it would be a loss to local people if the race meetings were moved.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.