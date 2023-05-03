Weymouth: Man arrested after pedestrian killed in van crash
- Published
A man has been arrested after a pedestrian died when she was hit by a van.
Police said the elderly woman was struck by the white Mercedes Sprinter in Wooland Gardens, Weymouth, on Tuesday shortly before 12:50 BST.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.
A 39-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of a driving offence. He has been bailed while inquiries continue.
Police have asked any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.