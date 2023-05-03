Five arrested over suspected kidnapping in Bournemouth
- Published
Five people have been arrested following a suspected kidnapping.
Police said it was reported a man was seen being carried into a car by a group of men in South Kinson Drive, Bournemouth, on Friday at 21:25 BST.
The vehicle, described as black and like an Audi A4, was then driven away. The man has not yet been found.
Dorset Police said three women and two men had all been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap.
They are a 40-year-old man and two women, aged 32 and 38, all from Bournemouth - the 32-year-old has since been released on police bail.
A 21-year-old woman from the Wareham area and a 19-year-old man from the Greater Manchester area
Det Insp Neil Third said: "We are carrying out a detailed investigation to establish the full circumstances of this incident.
"At this time, we have not identified the reported victim and we are concerned for his welfare. I would ask anyone with information about his identity to please come forward as we urgently want to ensure he is safe and well."
Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or captured anything of relevance on CCTV or dashcam is being urged to contact police.
