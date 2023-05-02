Dancing Ledge: Injured kayaker rescued by lifeboat
A kayaker has been rescued off Dorset's Jurassic Coast after suffering a shoulder injury while at sea with a group.
Both Swanage lifeboats were sent to the kayaker near Dancing Ledge, Langton Matravers, on Monday shortly before 15:20 BST.
Crews said they found the kayaker with a suspected dislocated shoulder following a capsize the RNLI said.
They were lifted into the lifeboat and taken to a waiting ambulance.
The remaining kayakers "were all fine so they were left to return to Swanage under their own power," the RNLI added.
