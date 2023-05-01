Extinction Rebellion protests at Poole Harbour oil spill site
- Published
Protesters have been gathering near the site of an oil spill in Dorset, calling for the oil field operator to be stripped of its licence.
About 200 barrels of oily water escaped from a pipeline at Wytch Farm oil field into Poole Harbour on 26 March.
About 100 people joined the protest, organised by Extinction Rebellion, against operator Perenco.
Perenco said it had made "extensive checks" to ensure a "safe reinstatement of the operations".
Extinction Rebellion called the leak a "close-to-home example that demonstrates the environmental devastation that comes with oil and gas drilling".
One of the protest organisers, Adam Osman, said: "We believe this production site is now past its expiry date. It's time for oil production to end here, and for fossil fuel production to wind down everywhere."
Campaigner Julie-Ann Booker said: "We need to push hard, we need more voices to make it clear we want Perenco out, and as quickly as possible to avoid further environmental disaster."
A Perenco spokesman said: "A detailed investigation remains ongoing. The affected pipeline will be kept offline until the investigation is completed and thereafter until potential repair options are fully evaluated.
"Since day one, Perenco UK has been collaborating with the appropriate regulatory bodies, notably the Environment Agency and HSE and has made extensive checks across the rest of the Wytch Farm fields to ensure a safe reinstatement of the operations."
Poole Harbour Commissioners (PHC) chief executive Jim Stewart previously said it could take "several months… probably longer", for parts of the harbour to return to their original state.
Most of the harbour reopened for recreational activities last month and a claims line has been opened by Perenco for anyone affected by the incident.
