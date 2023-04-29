Weymouth: Man in hospital after suspected acid attack
A man is being treated in hospital after he was sprayed with an unknown substance, police have said.
It happened in the Portland Road area of Weymouth, near Wyke Smugglers pub, at about 22:00 BST on Friday.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said firefighters called to the scene found the man with what appeared to be "acid burns which were washed with water".
Dorset Police said searches for the offender, who is believed to have left the scene in a vehicle, were ongoing.
"At this time there is nothing to indicate any wider risk to members of the public and there will be an increased police presence in the area as enquiries are carried out," the force added.
