Paddleboarder in 24-hour Poole Harbour challenge
- Published
An ex-prisoner turned record-holding paddleboarder is set to start a 24-hour challenge around a harbour to raise money for a water sports library.
David Haze, 38, from Bournemouth will paddle around Poole Harbour from 17:00 BST on a stand-up paddleboard (SUP).
During the challenge he will listen to a playlist of songs picked by sponsors.
He aims to raise £1,000 for the town's library which offers equipment to people who otherwise might not be able to afford it.
Mr Haze turned to a life of crime and cocaine after losing his job as a city trader in London.
He served two stints in prison and was released in April 2020 from HMP Guys Marsh in Dorset.
He turned his life around by enrolling on a prison reform programme.
He said: "Paddleboarding has completely transformed my life - I've gone from a former prisoner to a eight times stand up paddleboarding world record holder.
"I became so lost and paddleboarding has made me find myself once again and I want to share that with other people.
"Using the water is free but not many people can afford the equipment.
"There are so many people who've got paddleboards and surfboards just sitting in their garage so it's [the water sports library] been created for people to share their equipment."
Paddleboarders can also donate to join Mr Haze on a leg of his trip, in daylight hours, with assistance from a qualified instructor.
Mr Haze said he planned to make two loops of the harbour during the 24-hour paddle.
"I've got lights underneath my board which will be quite awesome to see late at night. The weather looks perfect - I'm super excited."
The challenge had to be put back from 1 April after oil leaked from an onshore oil field into the harbour on 26 March.
Mr Haze added he would looking out for and reporting any remaining signs from the spill in the harbour during the paddle.
He is expected to finish the challenge at Hamworthy Park at 17:00 on Sunday.
