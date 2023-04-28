Feeder and Jake Bugg headline festival in memory of 10 year-old boy
- Published
A festival in memory of a 10-year-old boy who died from a rare bone cancer will be headlined by indie band Feeder.
Teddy Rocks was set up in Blandford Forum in 2011 by Tom Newton after his brother Ted died from Ewings Sarcoma.
He said: "It's kept me grounded and focused since losing him... it's been such a good way of channelling anger and sadness into something positive."
Organisers expect to raise over £100,000 for children's cancer charities from this year's festival.
Now in it's 10th year the three-day festival attracts over 4,000 people each day and has raised almost £500,000 to date.
Run completely by volunteers it started in 2011 as a gig in a pub raising £400.
Mr Newton said: "There's lots of little people out there who need our help and support and Teddy Rocks is doing everything we can to help them.
This year's line up includes The Vengaboys, Feeder, East 17, Jake Bugg and Goldie Lookin Chain.
It takes place between 28-30 April on Charisworth Farm with over 100 acts across six stages.
