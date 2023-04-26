Man's death at Alum Chine, Bournemouth, 'not suspicious'
The death of a man whose body was found in a wooded chine at a seaside resort is not being treated as suspicious by police.
The man, aged in his 20s, was discovered at Alum Chine, West Overcliff Drive in Bournemouth, on Tuesday just before 06:40 BST.
Dorset Police said following inquiries "the death is not being treated as suspicious".
The force said the man's family had been informed and HM Coroner notified.
