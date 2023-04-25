Jurassic Coast: Charmouth beach landslip leaves walkers cut off by tide
- Published
Beach walkers had to be led to safety after a major landslip left them cut off by the tide.
The landslip happened on Stonebarrow Beach in the Cains Folly area east of Charmouth, Dorset, on Monday afternoon.
Lyme Regis Coastguard said 14 people were left stranded on the blocked beach - no-one was trapped or injured.
A lifeboat crew from Lyme Regis was also sent to the beach to keep watch in case anyone ashore was in difficulty following the collapse.
Staff at Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre, which stands a short distance from the landslip, were among the first to spot the fall.
Posting on its Twitter feed, the centre said: "While spectacular looking, it is dangerous and it is still ongoing with boulders still coming down.
"An important reminder that this is an active part of the coast and to keep away from the cliffs at all times."
