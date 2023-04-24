Former marine completes UK's coastline for mental health
- Published
A former Royal Marine has completed a 10,000km (6,213 mile) walk around the perimeter of the UK.
Paul Harris, 39, set off on the challenge from Bournemouth on 19 July 2020 to improve his mental health and finished in Sandbanks on Sunday.
He said: "The kindness of strangers has helped me all the way round - it's changed my life."
After a short rest he plans to set off on a second "victory lap" on 23 May in aid of mental health charity Mind.
He said: "The last few weeks have been dreamlike as I focussed to get to the end."
He added the first thing he did was "sit down and have a pint".
"My feet and ankles are swollen - I feel like it still hasn't sunk in, it's surreal to not be getting up and going anywhere," he said.
"I've set my fundraising target at £1m for the victory lap. I'm going to go along the same route but I'm going to aim to do it in a year."
Mr Harris, who served in Afghanistan during his four-and-a-half years in the marines, moved to Thailand after leaving the military.
After being unable to renew his visa after seven years living in Thailand he had to return to the UK.
"I was back in Bournemouth, working in a call centre selling insurance and - to be honest with you - hating my life," he said.
A message of support from an old friend proved a turning point - he quite his job and set off on the epic journey.
Mr Harris, who has dubbed himself the Warrior Walker, took almost three years to complete the walk because he had to take an 11 month break due to the pandemic.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.