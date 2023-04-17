Dorset Police replaces boy's toy car broken by 'bad man'
- Published
A boy who asked the police to tell off the "bad man" who broke his toy car has received a new one from an officer.
In a letter written by his mother, the child told Dorset Police that he accidentally dropped his car on the road and it was run over.
"When my mummy got my car from the road it was squished and cracked and I was very sad," he said.
Sgt Sophie Williams wrote back and said the culprit would be put on "the naughty list" if the force caught them.
She also decided to buy him a new car out of her own money, Dorset Police said.
Replying on Twitter the boy's mum said he loved the replacement, and added: "I now have one very happy boy! Child engagement at its best."
In her letter Sgt Williams said: "Unfortunately not everyone is always as nice to one another as they should be" but it was important to remember "there are still lots of good people within our community".
"If we catch the bad guy, we will be sure to let Santa know to put him on the naughty list for this upcoming Christmas," she said.
"If you ever need the police, we are here to help everyone and that includes you."
She added that she hoped the new toy would "restore some faith that there are lots of good people around and that the bad guys are in the minority".
