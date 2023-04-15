Former marine Paul Harris walks UK's coastline for mental health
- Published
A former Royal Marine has described spending most of the past three years walking the coastline of the UK in a bid to improve his mental health.
Paul Harris was living in Bournemouth and working in a call centre job he loathed when he began the trek in 2020.
Covid lockdown restrictions had just been eased and he had endured major upheaval in his personal life.
Now more than 5,000 miles (8,046km) in and nearing the end, Mr Harris said the experience has changed his life.
The 39-year-old, who served in Afghanistan during his four-and-a-half years in the marines, said he had been at his happiest when he moved to Thailand after leaving the military.
He told the BBC he felt like he had "completed life" when he got his dream job as a kindergarten teacher and set up his own school in a country he loved.
But problems with renewing his visa after seven years living in Thailand meant he had to leave, leading to the break-up of a long-term relationship and an unplanned return to the UK.
"I was back in Bournemouth, working in a call centre selling insurance and - to be honest with you - hating my life," he said.
"I'm a man and a marine and we don't talk about feelings enough so at that point in time I had four or five months when I just went into myself.
"The way I spoke to myself was horrendous. I don't recognise that person. Three or four times I wanted to end my own life - I really was that low."
Mr Harris said a message of support from an old friend proved a turning point.
"[My friend] said 'bro, you need to write a book and walk the UK' and three weeks later I quit my life as such and set up an Instagram. I had £300 in my bank and left."
Mr Harris, who has dubbed himself the Warrior Walker, said the journey has helped him to "heal old wounds" and opened his eyes to the beauty of the UK's coast and the kindness of strangers.
He added: "I've slept outside only three weeks because people I've met on paths, hotels, B&Bs, stately homes, manor homes, council houses, young people, old people, married, single, gay, straight, black, white and everyone in between has held my hand and given me a hug.
"It makes me emotional when I talk about this because it's still raw. It's changed my life."
Mr Harris hopes to finish the challenge on Saturday 22 April at Sandbanks and wants to do a "victory lap" in aid of mental health charity Mind.
