Bournemouth hit-and-run probe: Man charged after woman with pram struck
- Published
A man has been charged after a woman pushing a baby in a pram suffered a life-threatening head injury in a suspected hit-and-run crash.
She was struck by a Toyota RAV4 on the A347 near Redhill Park, Bournemouth, on Tuesday at about 09:00 BST.
The woman, aged in her 30s, remains in hospital in a critical condition.
A 38-year-old man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road traffic collision and drink-driving.
The baby was taken to hospital as a precaution but was uninjured.
Dorset Police said the man, from New Milton, Hampshire, was due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Detectives have urged a member of the public who was jogging in the area at the time, as well as anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them.