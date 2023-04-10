Dorchester murder suspects bailed after assault death
- Published
Two men arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Dorset have been released on bail.
A man in his 60s suffered serious head injuries in an assault in Dorchester last month. He died on Saturday.
The men, aged 18 and 20, were also held on suspicion of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.
A 44-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of conspiring to pervert the course of justice and assisting an offender has also been bailed.
The man was found seriously injured at a house in Milford Road at 21:05 GMT on 18 March.
He was taken to hospital but died on Saturday morning, three weeks after the alleged attack.
Dorset Police said the man and the three suspects were known to each other.
Det Ch Insp Simon Huxter said: "The man's family have been informed of this latest development and our thoughts continue to be with them all."
