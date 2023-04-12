Sherborne A30 roadworks removed after a year of delays
- Published
Roadworks which have caused delays and disrupted trade in a Dorset town for more than a year have been lifted.
The A30 Kitt Hill in Sherborne was closed on 10 February 2022 after a listed wall was damaged by a lorry.
Part of the route partially reopened in April 2022 but repair work only began in February this year.
Motorists said they were frustrated by how long the repairs had taken. The remaining temporary traffic lights were finally removed on Wednesday.
Dorset Council's highways councillor Ray Bryan said there had been complications with the repairs, with the first contractor finding the work was "beyond his capabilities".
Jane Wood, owner of Oliver's coffee shop and president of Sherborne's Chamber of Commerce, previously said local businesses had been affected by the works, with footfall down by about 10%.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.