Weekend Poole Harbour users urged to stay away after oil spill
- Published
Swimmers, beachgoers, anglers and sailors have been urged to continue to avoid using a harbour over the weekend after a pollution incident last Sunday.
About 200 barrels of mixed water and oil leaked into Poole Harbour from a pipeline operated by oil firm Perenco.
Poole Harbour Commissioners said councils had put up signs warning against swimming in the harbour and from nearby beaches at Studland.
The harbour authority said the contaminated pipe was being excavated.
It said containment measures including a newly-constructed cofferdam - an enclosure which allows water to be pumped out - were proving effective.
The commissioners said: "Whilst some contaminated oil remains in the pipe, Perenco have taken mitigation measures to minimise the risk of further oil going into Poole Harbour."
Dorset Wildlife Trust said it hoped the clean-up operation would be effective.
However, it said it feared the pollution might have a serious impact on the bird breeding season, amid reports of oil deposits on Brownsea Island.
Poole Harbour Commissioners said they were continuing to advise against the sale of shellfish gathered from the harbour since the spill.
Pete Miles, from Poole-based Dorset Oysters, said his firm was importing from Jersey until further notice.
He said: "It's really going to hit Poole bad, I think. It's for the birds, the other animals, the recreational use. It's pretty grim."
Perenco, which operates onshore oil wells at Wytch Farm, said it would be opening a claims line next week for those affected by the spill.
On Wednesday, environment minister Lord Benyon told the House of Lords the government would ensure the firm would pay for the damage caused.
