Poole Harbour: Protest held after pipeline leak
An oil spill in Poole Harbour raises wider issues about the use of fossil fuels, campaigners have said
About 200 barrels of reservoir fluid, including oil, leaked from a pipeline at an onshore oil field on Sunday.
Campaigners gathered on Poole Quay on Monday at an Extinction Rebellion-organised demonstration.
Perenco UK said it was aware of its responsibilities to return the area to its original state. The government has also promised an investigation.
The spill could have a long-term impact on nature reserves in the area, environmental charities and experts have warned.
The leak came from Wytch Farm, an oil field and processing facility that produces about 14,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Protestor Caz Dennett said she was "moved to tears and moved to take action".
"We felt this is something we've been raising for a long time," she added.
"It was so alarming to see the images of the oil slick and to learn of the devastation on the wildlife."
She added: "I'd argue it's why we need to wind down on fossil fuels in general. Lets get oil out of Dorset full stop."
Julie Brooker, from Dorchester, who also joined the protest, said there was "great concern, whatever group you support", following the leak.
"Ordinary people who live in Poole were absolutely horrified at the damage caused by the spillage," she said.
Perenco previously said each barrel contained 158 litres (35 gallons) of fluids which were "a mix of water with a small amount of oil" made up of 85% water and 15% oil.
Poole Harbour Commissioners (PHC) said on Monday that aerial footage gathered suggested there had been "a 60-70% reduction in oil sightings on the water".
Chief executive Jim Stewart said: "We are pleasantly surprised that it's not as serious as we initially thought."
Dorset Wildlife Trust chief executive Brian Bleese said he was "deeply concerned" about he effects on wildlife, following reports from the RPSB of "oiled birds" spotted around the area.
He said the trust, along with other wildlife groups including the RSPB and National Trust, would set up a monitoring programme for habitats in the harbour, including breeding grounds like Brownsea Island.
"The big concern is birds depend on Poole Harbour for feedings and will be exploring and will come into contact with oil," he said.
"Hopefully the oil contamination isn't massive and we welcome the news the spill has been contained.
"But what we want to see is Perenco take whatever action is necessary to clean this up and a thorough investigation of how this could happen in an area like Poole Harbour, with multiple levels of legal protection."
The RSPB said it has been made aware of up to 15 birds with brown oil smudges, including black-headed gulls, Mediterranean gulls, shelduck and mute swans.
It said all seemed to be feeding, flying and behaving normally.
"However, the only way for them to clean is by preening, and we have yet to see what the impacts of that may be once they digest the substance on their feathers, so we are continuing to monitor the situation closely," it added.
Replying to a question in the House of Commons on Monday, environment minister Rebecca Pow said investigations were already under way.
She added: "There's a full regime... run through the regulator for checking the pipework and so forth, but... all of the records and the maintenance records will be looked at."
Poole Harbour is the largest natural harbour in Europe and about 5,000 acres of it is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).
The harbour's saltmarshes and mudflats are a feeding and breeding ground for seabirds, including spoonbills, avocets and black-tailed godwits.
It was the first such site to specifically include subtidal areas to protect the feeding areas of internationally-important term areas, and was increased in size in 2019.
The harbour is also home to an osprey reintroduction programme, aiming to establish a breeding population of the fish-eating birds of prey after 200 years.
Conservation group Birds of Poole Harbour said it was "incredibly worrying" that it happened "right in the middle of such an environmentally-important area".
Franck Dy, Perenco UK's Wytch Farm general manager, said: "Any spill is an extremely serious matter and a full investigation will be launched to ascertain what happened in Poole Harbour.
"It is important to stress that the situation is under control, with the discharge of fluids having been stopped and the spill is being contained."
The company said a clean-up was under way.
