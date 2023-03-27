Poole Harbour: 200-barrel fluid leak unacceptable - council leader
A leak from a pipeline at an onshore oil field into the water at Poole Harbour in Dorset, is "unacceptable" its council leader has said.
About about 200 barrels of reservoir fluid including oil leaked from a pipeline run by Perenco, on Sunday.
Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council leader Philip Broadhead said: "Serious questions need to be answered."
People are being urged not to swim at the harbour or surrounding areas.
Mr Broadhead said: "When I first heard about this yesterday I was angry and disappointed.
"From what we are hearing it is a small leak of reservoir fluid which was caught fortunately quite quickly - they've stopped any further leaks, they've got booms up, so one hopes at the moment that we have avoided any real disaster here.
"We won't know more until this morning but the early indications are that the surface slick is already dispersing. You want it out to sea and dispersing as quickly as possible.
"It's unacceptable - the operator has already said there will be an investigation ... but some serious questions need to be answered."
Experts are due to arrive at the harbour to assess the leak further on Monday morning.
Approximately 200 barrels of reservoir fluid was released after the leak occurred at Wytch Farm oil field.
Perenco said each barrel contained 158 litres (35 gallons) of fluids which were "a mix of water with a small amount of oil" made up of 85% water and 15% oil.
The firm said: "The exact amounts discharged are not yet known. It was a limited amount which was quickly stopped, contained and is being cleaned."
At the scene: BBC correspondent Simon Jones
People I've been speaking to here at Poole Harbour are concerned.
The skipper of a charter boat heading out to sea told me he didn't know what he would find in the water; and fishing boats are loading up for a day at sea, hoping their work will be unaffected.
Their crew members are all asking the same questions as the authorities: just how much oil has leaked, how easily can it be cleaned up, and how serious will any lasting impact be?
It may take some time to establish that. But in an area popular with swimmers and nature lovers, it's a case of watching and waiting and hoping for the best.
Poole is the largest natural harbour in Europe and a site of special scientific interest, which is home to a range of wading birds.
Anyone who has come into contact with the spill should wash immediately with soap and water. If eyes have come into contact with the spill, they should be rinsed with water.
The pipeline has been shutdown.
