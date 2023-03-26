Major incident at Poole Harbour after 200-barrel fluid leak
A major incident has been declared after about 200 barrels of reservoir fluid leaked into the water at Poole Harbour in Dorset.
Poole Harbour Commissioners (PHC) said a leak occurred at a pipeline operated by Perenco, under Owers Bay on Sunday.
Members of the public have been urged not to swim at Poole Harbour or the surrounding area until further notice.
An assessment of the situation was being carried out, PHC said.
In a statement it added: "It is estimated that approximately 200 barrels of reservoir fluid has been released into the water column in Poole Harbour.
"Anyone who has come into contact with the spill should wash immediately with soap and water. If eyes have come into contact with the spill, they should be rinsed with water."
Reservoir fluids can include types of oil.
'Oil spill plan activated'
The PHC said it had activated its oil spill plan and the pipeline had been shut down, with booms placed on either side of the leak.
Companies specialising in oil spill response have also been mobilised, according to PHC.
The body said it was working with a number of organisations and would provide a further update "in due course".
On Sunday afternoon, the Environment Agency (EA) said it had received reports of a "large amount of oil" in Poole Harbour.
In a statement the EA said: "We are supporting the port authority and other partners in responding to this incident."
Dorset Police said it was informed by PHC at 13:43 BST on Sunday of an oil leak in Poole Harbour.
In a statement, the force said the incident was being led by PHC and there was no requirement for police attendance.
"We will continue to liaise with our partner agencies and offer support if required," the force added.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency, plus Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council, have been approached for comment.
