Reports of large amount of oil in Poole Harbour
- Published
The Environment Agency (EA) says it has received reports of a "large amount of oil" in Poole Harbour, Dorset.
In a statement on Sunday afternoon, the EA said: "We are supporting the port authority and other partners in responding to this incident."
No further details have been disclosed.
Poole Harbour Commissioners, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, emergency services and Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council have been approached for comment.
