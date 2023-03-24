Portland Port waste incinerator refused by council
A council has refused plans for a power plant and incinerator close to Dorset's Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site.
Powerfuel Portland said its £150m plant at Portland Port could burn waste and generate 15MW of electricity.
However, members of Dorset Council's strategic and technical planning committee voiced concerns about the visual impact, air pollution and lorries.
The company is likely to launch an appeal, the committee heard.
Protesters gathered outside the meeting in Dorchester and many addressed councillors about their fears.
Portland resident Jonathan Tweedle said the "sheer mass of the building" and its 80m (262ft) chimney would have a "massive impact... on this prominent and sensitive landscape".
Another resident Gerry Hinde said plumes of smoke would drift into hillside homes that were level with the chimney top.
However, Portland Port chief executive Bill Reeves said the port could lose cruise ships visits - costing the local economy £10m a year - without the plant's ability to generate ship-to-shore power.
He accused Dorset Council of not being "professional and objective" in the way that it commissioned new reports on the scheme which overturned previous supportive studies.
The authority's head of planning Mike Garrity said he defended the right of the new case officer to "come afresh" to the issue.
The incinerator and energy recovery facility could accept residual waste from Dorset instead of exporting it out of the county, the meeting was told.
The proposed site was on part of the port which already has consent for a power plant, councillors heard.
Olympic sailor Laura Baldwin, a member of the Stop Portland Waste Incinerator group, said she was "absolutely so relieved" at the decision.
"It's been three years and four months of campaigning [against] this dark cloud hanging over our heads so today is a bright day," she said.
Powerfuel Portland has been approached for comment.
