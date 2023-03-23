Red Arrows to return to Bournemouth Air Festival
The Red Arrows will be returning to an annual air festival, it has been confirmed.
They will be performing over the four days of this year's Bournemouth Air Festival which will run from 31 August to 3 September.
The RAF Typhoon and other fighter aircraft used in World War Two's Battle of Britain - including the Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster - will also be displaying.
The event is now in its 15th year.
It takes place across 1.5 miles of beach and clifftop and attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year.
Red Arrows team leader and Red 1 Tom Bould said the team was "thrilled" to be performing at the festival.
He said the event was "a testimony to the ability of air events to bring communities together, to support local economies and to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds through the wonder of aviation and STEM".
Last year, a Red Arrows aircraft was unable to perform at the event due to an engine issue.
The festival is said to generate millions of pounds for the local economy.
The displays can be best viewed on the beach either side of Bournemouth Pier or on the clifftops.
Jon Weaver, air festival director at Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council, said organisers were looking forward to making more announcements "over the coming months".
