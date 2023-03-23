Bournemouth rape: Man charged after woman attacked
- Published
A man has been charged with raping a woman as she walked along a main road in Bournemouth.
Police said the attack happened near Lansdowne Road between the the A338 flyover and Beechey Road at about 01:30 GMT on 26 February.
An 18-year-old man from the town has been charged with rape and sexual assault.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court later.
Dorset Police urged a man to come forward who helped the woman after the attack get to Bournemouth Travel Interchange.
The force said the man was thought to have an Australian accent and met a female passenger off a coach at about 01:45.
Officers also asked witnesses and residents who had doorbell or CCTV footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.