Bournemouth rape: Man, 18, arrested

The woman reported she was attacked as she walked along Lansdowne Road, between the flyover above the A338 and Beechey Road

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman who was attacked as she walked on a main road.

Police said the 19-year-old woman was raped near Lansdowne Road, Bournemouth, at about 01:30 GMT on 26 February.

The 18-year-old arrested man remains in police custody.

Dorset Police urged a man who helped the woman to come forward, along with any drivers who had been in Landsdowne Road or Beechey Road at about that time.

Officers also asked residents who had doorbell or CCTV footage to contact the force.

