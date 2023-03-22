Bournemouth rape: Man, 18, arrested
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman who was attacked as she walked on a main road.
Police said the 19-year-old woman was raped near Lansdowne Road, Bournemouth, at about 01:30 GMT on 26 February.
The 18-year-old arrested man remains in police custody.
Dorset Police urged a man who helped the woman to come forward, along with any drivers who had been in Landsdowne Road or Beechey Road at about that time.
Officers also asked residents who had doorbell or CCTV footage to contact the force.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.