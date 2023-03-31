Dorset jazz festival event gets go ahead after police concerns
A summer jazz festival in the grounds of a Dorset stately home is set to go ahead after police dropped their initial objections.
The We Out Here festival is expected to attract about 18,000 people to the Wimborne St Giles estate to see a line-up curated by DJ Gilles Peterson.
Dorset Police said concerns about management plans had been alleviated.
Organisers insisted they had a "wealth of experience" in delivering large-scale events.
The event is due to take place over the weekend of 10-14 August, moving from its previous home in Cambridgeshire.
Dorset Council's licensing sub-committee gave the green light after hearing Dorset Police dropped its objection.
The conditions include controls on the sale of alcohol, a crowd management plan, sound management and welfare and safeguarding.
Agreement was also reached over the use of a drug amnesty box with arrangements made for the safe disposal of its contents.
Talks are to continue to try and minimise the impact of the event and its effect on the area's dark skies designation.
Among the acts confirmed are Ezra Collective, Knucks and Nia Archives.
Organiser Joe Barnett said the event would bring together some of the best acts on the UK jazz scene, along with other attractions including cinema, yoga and swimming in the lake.
"As organisers we have been running events in the UK and abroad for 20 years and have brought together a team of event professionals with a wealth of experience across large-scale event production to deliver this festival," Mr Barnett said.
The licence allows live music running into Saturday and Sunday mornings until 06:00 BST, with alcohol sales to stop at 04:00.
Residents in the area will be provided with contact details for the organisers prior to the event should there be problems.
