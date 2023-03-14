Bournemouth man cleared of sex attack on boy in pier toilets
A man has been found not guilty of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy in a pier's public toilets.
The alleged incident was previously reported by police to have taken place at Bournemouth Pier at about 08:30 BST on 7 May 2022.
Richard Coulson, 52, from Bournemouth was cleared by a jury at Bournemouth Crown Court of three counts of penetrative sexual activity with a boy.
Police said they were not aware of any previous contact between the pair.
